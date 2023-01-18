Following the postponement of its December concert due to illness, the Aberystwyth Choral Society got down last week to recapturing the ‘hwyl’ of those final pre-performance rehearsals.
Under the baton of David Russell Hulme, the ACS is now working towards the new 28 January date for its Aberystwyth Arts Centre performance of the Christmas Oratorio by Johann Sebastian Bach.
As in the planned December concert, the choir will be sharing the stage with the exciting Ukranian soprano soloist Khrystyna Makar and the Sinfonia Cambrensis orchestra.
Dr Hulme announced the following concert would include the popular Nelson Mass by Joseph Haydn. This will take place on Saturday, 22 April.
Fundraising is now on the agenda. There will be a coffee morning on Saturday, 18 February at 10am in Waunfawr Hall.
Entry will be £2 per person and there will be a full range of stalls – cakes, books, bric-a-brac and bottle stalls.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]