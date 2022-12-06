Christmas is nearly here which means only one thing at Theatr Felinfach – the Christmas panto is back, oh yes it is!
Felinfach’s acting company are waiting for you to come and join in the fun at the Welsh-language pantomime which continues until 17 December.
In Miri Mawr ar y Mynydd Bach, we go on an adventure to Mynydd Bach, a range of hills in the middle of Ceredigion which is home to the source of the river Aeron and much history, culture, industry, and the story of Augustus Brackenbury and Rhyfel y Sais Bach (War of the Little Englishman).
Familiar faces Deiana Ie-Na-Na, PC Wpsi Deisi, Mami, Tani Tychrug and brand new characters are waiting for you to take you on their journey and an opportunity to join in with the hiss and boo at the bad people’s mischief.
Who will win the day? Well, there’s only one way to find out.
See the show at Theatr Felinfach and there might be a visit from Father Christmas himself.
The pantomime has performances at 8pm until 17 December, with matinees at 1pm and 4pm on the final day.
For more information and tickets, contact the box office between 9.30am and 4.30pm on 01570 470697 or [email protected], or you can purchase tickets online at theatrfelinfach.cymru