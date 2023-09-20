On Friday, 27 October, journalist and broadcaster Damian Kerlin hosts ‘Creating Space: Queer Voices in the Creative Sector’, speaking with writer-director Tracy Spottiswoode and award-winning playwright and screenwriter Daf James, whose drama Lost Boys and Fairies is coming soon to BBC1, about telling compelling queer stories, the far ranging impact and influence of the LGBTQIA+ community on the creative industries, and the increasing importance of the arts to society.