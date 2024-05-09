Cletwr shop and café at Tre’r Ddȏl is known for its garden as well as for its food and a warm welcome.
The garden is cared for by a team of volunteers and one of the great successes of Cletwr gardeners is its variety of bushes, flowers and herbs that make it friendly to many pollinating insects.
Because of this it has earned the Welsh Government Bee Friendly status, and Cletwr will celebrate this status with its 2024 Pollinator Festival on Sunday, 19 May.
The festival is free and open to everyone.
Demonstrations and activities are planned from 10am to 4pm. The activities are suitable for families and will help people to understand why pollinators are so important and how to encourage them to come to your own gardens.
The day starts with a chance to see and talk about the various live moths that have visited Cletwr garden the night before.
Later in the morning there will be guided walks around the garden looking out for bees and other pollinating insects. In the morning there will also be a chance to buy heritage fruit trees from a Merched y Berllan (Women of the Orchard) stall.
There are lots of other things going on all day that include a chance to decorate your own pebble, to colour in a card with insect and butterfly images and to make a paper pot for a sunflower seed.
A must is to try your hand at the lucky dip where a selection of attractive and useful objects made by the Cletwr Knit & Natter Group will be on offer for £2 a go.
Last but not least, there will be honey flavoured cakes on sale all day.
Cletwr community business invites people to explore and enjoy the garden and its very different growing experiences throughout the year. There is a wild flower meadow patch, a corner shaded by bushes and trees, pollinator friendly flower beds, scented herbs, the rockery, lots of fruiting plants and even a bug hotel.