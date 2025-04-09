Cletwr at Tre’r Ddȏl is already welcoming visitors to the area with the garden around the community owned café and shop coming alive with daffodils and other spring flowers.
If you step inside, you will find the café space is also very vibrant, with not one but two very different exhibitions.
On the high wall Sue Terrey is showing her felted textiles made from Merino wool. Commenting on her work, Sue says that she has “spent many hours getting wet, being cold, or baking in sunshine whilst observing an area which resonates at some deep level of my soul. Raw, unpeopled places with vast skies are the starting point for my work.”
The texture comes from the way that Sue uses the wool from the sheep, including some from local flocks. She stitches yarn into the felted fabic Carn Hyddgen and View to Tarren y Gesail have predominantly rich but sombre colours and show us a brooding mountain landscape.
The second exhibition at Cletwr shows the work of Elin Vaughan Crowley.
Elin’s prints are also immersed in the theme of the Cambrian Mountains landscape. Her home has always been the Machynlleth area and she is especially aware of the way in which it is worked by the rural community. She says she is interested in “the contrasts and changes that occur daily - the natural and the unnatural, the harsh weather and the mild, the local and the there are global, the living and the dying”.
The title of this exhibition is Lloches or Shelter and many prints have images of agricultural buildings merging into the landscape.
Growing up on a farm, Elin spent time in agricultural sheds and they have became a symbol of warmth, shade and shelter.
You can see Elin’s exhibition at Cletwr until 26 May.