Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor students in Y Ddelwedd have been confirmed as finalists in this year’s BBC Wales Battle of the Bands at the National Eisteddfod.
Y Ddelwedd are Hari Emlyn Davies, Enlli Jones, Owen Wyn Jones, Cian Clinc, Eban Davies and Isaac Parsons, who study A-levels at the Pwllheli and Dolgellau campuses.
They will perform on Wednesday, 6 August on the Llwyfan y Maes (open-air stage) at this year’s Eisteddfod in Wrexham, where they will be up against bands from across Wales.
The winners will receive £1,000 prize money, and be given a slot on the Maes B stage on Saturday, 9 August.
Hari said: “We’ve only been together for less than a year, so it’s been a shock to reach the final of Brwydr y Bandiau, and getting to play on the main Eisteddfod field.
“We’ve had loads of support from the staff and students in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor. The lecturers have been really supportive and have allowed us to flourish artistically and creatively. We’ve played a few gigs in college, but this is going to be the highlight of the year so far.”
Being chosen as Battle of the Bands finalists is an impressive achievement for Y Ddelwedd, who only played their first gig at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Pwllheli in February.
Assistant Principal Fflur Rees Jones said: “Y Ddelwedd being confirmed as finalists in this year's BBC Wales Battle of the Bands at the National Eisteddfod is a moment of immense pride for us at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
“Their dedication and passion for music are a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and teamwork. They don't just represent our college - they inspire us all.”
This year’s National Eisteddfod takes place in Wrexham from 2-9 August. Y Ddelwedd perform in the Battle of the Bands at 4pm on Wednesday, 6 August.
