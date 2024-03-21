Comedian Jimmy Carr will perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre not once, but twice in one night when he returns this summer!
Jimmy will take to the Great Hall stage on Friday, 28 June at 7pm and again at 9.30pm in a bid to give everyone a chance to see him in action.
If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to book tickets for his latest tour.
In the information for the brand-new show called ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ it says: “Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel.
“Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.
“But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.”
‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ promises to contain 90 minutes of solid jokes with no interval.
Tickets are on sale from the arts centre now.