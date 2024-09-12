At the end of October, it’s Theatr Felinfach Performing School’s time to shine as the young members perform the musical ‘Mimosa’ by Tim Baker and Dyfan Jones. This is a story of ancestors who emigrated to South America in 1865 on the Mimosa, a tea clipper from Liverpool Docks, for a better life. The show is a collaboration with the Ceredigion Music Service with performances taking place on 30 October and 1 November.