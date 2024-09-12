Theatr Felinfach has announced its autumn/winter programme.
Renowned storyteller Michael Harvey and brand-new company, Bando, perform ‘Y Llyn’ on 21 September. The performance is inspired by the legend of Llyn y Fan Fach, told in both Welsh and English at the same time in a unique new way.
On 12 October comedian Elis James brings his brand-new Welsh language stand-up. Elis will talk about his experience as a Welshman in London, growing up in Carmarthenshire and much, much more.
At the end of October, it’s Theatr Felinfach Performing School’s time to shine as the young members perform the musical ‘Mimosa’ by Tim Baker and Dyfan Jones. This is a story of ancestors who emigrated to South America in 1865 on the Mimosa, a tea clipper from Liverpool Docks, for a better life. The show is a collaboration with the Ceredigion Music Service with performances taking place on 30 October and 1 November.
The theatre also looks forward to welcoming Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru back this winter for ‘Dawns y Ceirw’ on 26 November at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Written and performed by Casi Wyn (Children’s Laureate of Wales 2022-23), this enchanting new show will bring magic, music, and dance to young audiences. A perfect school trip or a family outing for children 5+.
Bringing the programme to a close, Theatr Felinfach’s Welsh Christmas panto will be performed between 7 and 14 December. Join the fun and magic as the Dyffryn Aeron crew meet the campaigner Cranogwen – but what plans will the baddies have in store this year!? You can buy tickets from 18 September.
You can also be part of the panto in numerous ways. If performing is your delight, or you enjoy being backstage moving sets or making costumes, the theatre want to hear from you. Rehearsals begin on 1 November.
For tickets and further information visit theatrfelinfach.cymru, call 01570 470697 or email [email protected].
Keep up to date with the latest on their social media pages and YouTube. Search for Theatr Felinfach and @theatrfelinfach on X and Instagram.