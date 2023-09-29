Spain’s best export and rising star, Ignacio Lopez, will be performing his hilarious new stand-up show, Nine IG fails, at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Wednesday, 11 October (8pm).
Star of Live At The Apollo, The Now Show, Stand-Up Sesh and more, Ignacio scrutinises his immigrant upbringing and family tree in a relentlessly funny show about clashing cultures and never fitting in.
In 2009, from his derelict flat in south Wales, Ignacio scored tickets to see his favourite band, Nine Inch Nails, in Los Angeles, unfortunately he didn’t have money, transport, or a place to stay.
Sharing his biggest failures with a hilarious, globe-trotting story about music, comedy, admin cock-ups, Ignacio skewers Britain and Spain with an armada of sarcasm, silliness, and songs.