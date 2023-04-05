“I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m a heap of contradictions, trying to stay young while being unable to log into any website. Trying to be respectable and mainstream (in this show there will even be a piano and a bit of singing), until I can’t help breaking into a steaming rant that would get me locked away somewhere secure if it wasn’t on a stage. And this is stand-up, so whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day will almost certainly be in the show. So, I’ll try to keep it to a decent length, but it could so easily end up as an evening and part of the next day.”