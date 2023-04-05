Tickets are selling fast for comedian Mark Steel’s show at Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan on Friday, 14 April (8pm).
Mark gives us an insight into the subjects audiences can expect on his An Evening and A Little Bit of a Morning tour.
He said: “There is so much to yell about. There’s the modern world in which you spend so long trying to work out iTunes, that it’s easier to form a band and learn the songs. But there’s also so much to be delighted with. Like the fact that everyone in Northampton knows the sign that says ‘Family Planning Advice – Use Rear Entrance’.
“Then there’s the crazy story of being brought up in a working-class street in Kent, to discover my natural father was a millionaire backgammon player who was best mates with Lord Lucan.
“I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m a heap of contradictions, trying to stay young while being unable to log into any website. Trying to be respectable and mainstream (in this show there will even be a piano and a bit of singing), until I can’t help breaking into a steaming rant that would get me locked away somewhere secure if it wasn’t on a stage. And this is stand-up, so whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day will almost certainly be in the show. So, I’ll try to keep it to a decent length, but it could so easily end up as an evening and part of the next day.”