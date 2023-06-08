Comedian Phil Wang bring his show, Wang in There, Baby!, to Aberystwyth Arts Centre this weekend.
Phil will explore race, family, and everything else that’s been going on in his Philly little life on Saturday, 17 June.
He became the first UK comedian to tape and release a Netflix Original stand-up comedy special during the pandemic with Philly Philly Wang Wang, and the only non-US comedian spotlighted on That’s My Time With David Letterman, alongside performing on US chat show Late Night with Seth Meyers and appearing in a recurring guest role on Amy Schumer’s comedy-drama Life & Beth.
These appearances add to countless show credits including hosting Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI, Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Roast Battle, Drunk History, The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice and series seven of Taskmaster.
Previously, Phil recorded a 15-minute stand-up special for Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup, one of only two non-US acts in the series.
Phil’s first book, Sidesplitter, was released last year to critical acclaim. In this combined comic memoir and observational essay, he reflects on his experiences as a Eurasian man in the West and in the East.
Phil has also written and starred in his own Radio 4 special, Wangsplaining, which won Best Scripted Comedy (Longform) at the 2020 BBC Audio Awards, and in two series of Daphne Sounds Expensive for Radio 4 with his Foster’s Newcomer Award nominated sketch trio, Daphne.
See Phil Wang this Saturday at 8pm.