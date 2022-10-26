Comedian Simon brings stand-up show to Mwldan
Simon is a familiar face from TV and radio appearances, as well as for his live tour shows and festival appearances.
He is particularly popular on the corporate and after dinner circuit.
His last show, Genius 2.0, provided an hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life.
But his new show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire given a perspective shift from personal revelations that turned his world upside down this year.
Simon Evans is the star of Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Unbelievable Truth and Simon Evans Goes To Market. He has also made appearances on Question Time and Mastermind: The Professionals.
The show starts at 8pm.
