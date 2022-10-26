Comedian Simon brings stand-up show to Mwldan

Sunday 6th November 2022 8:15 am
Share
Simon Evans
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA (N/a )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

On Tuesday, 8 November, Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan will host one of the UK’s most respected and best loved comedians, Simon Evans, with his fantastic stand-up show The Work of the Devil.

Simon is a familiar face from TV and radio appearances, as well as for his live tour shows and festival appearances.

He is particularly popular on the corporate and after dinner circuit.

His last show, Genius 2.0, provided an hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life.

But his new show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire given a perspective shift from personal revelations that turned his world upside down this year.

Simon Evans is the star of Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Unbelievable Truth and Simon Evans Goes To Market. He has also made appearances on Question Time and Mastermind: The Professionals.

The show starts at 8pm.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

MwldanCardigan
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0