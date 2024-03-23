Comedy and tragedy are on offer at Mwldan with satirist Rosie Holt, screenings of Titanic: The Musical, and Ivo Graham’s stand-up show.
Rosie is an acclaimed comedian, actor and satirist, whose popular videos on social media have achieved more than 6.5 million views. She is the host the podcast Noncensored, and has been seen/heard on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max), and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, DM’s Are Open, and Ashley Blaker 6.5 Children, among many other credits. She will be joined for new show That’s Politainment! on Friday, 29 March (8pm) by The Secret Tory aka Henry Morris. The Crymych-based satirist managed to convince the country (including a number of Conservative party members) that he was a rogue Tory MP, airing dirty laundry anonymously on Twitter (now X).
On Saturday 30 March (7pm), Thursday, 11 April (7pm) and Saturday, 13 April (2pm), Titanic: The Musical (12A), winner of five Tony Awards (including Best Musical), will be screened. This stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.
All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.
On Friday, 5 April (8pm) Mwldan has a comedy treat in with Ivo Graham’s hilarious stand-up show Organised Fun. After dismantling a barge, doxxing himself in the Doubletree, and blanking on the 1992 Ipswich Town crest (Taskmaster, Off Menu, University Challenge), Ivo ropes his audience into more chaos against the clock. “Humiliation’s your thing, right?” his brother asked him at Christmas, and, with the full existential ramifications of that still being processed, he’s lining up a show with more risk than ever before (NB: previous shows have broadly been quite low risk). Expect quizzes, tangents, and fluster. Best Show/Joke nominee 2019. Age Guidance 14+. Swearing and adult content. With support from Alex Kealy.