Venture underground, make chocolates, paint pottery and see unique handmade crafts at Corris Caverns.
Reopening on 15 February, Corris Café features a pop-up crafts shop and Welsh Deli, open daily (10am-4pm), with a collection of unique handmade crafts designed and made at Corris Craft Centre.
Items include chocolates from Chocablock, organic furniture from Taran Eco Designs and the much-coveted Dyfi Distillery Gins. Arthurian and dragon-themed items from the on-site King Arthur’s Labyrinth shop also feature.
Many of the craft eorkshops reopen their doors for half-term too, some offering fun, hands-on activities including pottery painting and chocolate bar and pizza.
Dyfi Distillery will also open, and visitors will can venture underground with Corris Mine Explorers on one of their award-winning trips into the former slate mine.