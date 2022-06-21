Could Aber’s Taron Egerton be the next James Bond?

Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton is 66-1 to be named the next James Bond, according to bookmakers ( Golden Globes )

BOOKMAKERS think Aberystwyth actor Taron Egerton has an outside shot of becoming the next James Bond.

The search has been on for the next 007 after Daniel Craig announced that No Time to Die was to be his last outing as the super-spy.

Many names have been touted since the role became vacant and bookmakers, William Hill, currently have Aberystwyth actor, Taron Egerton, as a 66-1 shot for the part.

Taron, who won a Golden Globe award in 2020 for his portrayal of Elton John in the movie, Rocketman, recently starred in a West End show.

Bookies’ favourites for next 007 3/1 Tom Hardy - 3/1 Regé-Jean Page 4/1 Henry Cavill - 4/1 Chiwetel Ejiofor 5/1 Idris Elba - 10/1 Michael Fassbender 12/1 James Norton - 12/1 Douglas Booth 12/1 Richard Madden - 12/1 Jamie Bell



Pontypool actor, Luke Evans, has the shortest odds for a Welshman to become the next Bond, currently standing at 16-1 after a surge in interest ahead of an official announcement - and has overtaken previous favourites Cillian Murphy and Sam Heughan in the running.

Evans has expressed his interest in the role stating that he’d “jump at the chance” to play James Bond, calling it “a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role.”

Evans’ CV is incredibly impressive, with the likes of intense mini series The Pembrokeshire Murders, American period drama The Alienist and Fast and Furious proving that he can handle mysterious storylines, international expeditions and dramatic stunts.

If either Luke or Taron are successful, they’d be the second Welsh actor to star as the secret agent - picking up where Timothy Dalton left off - and could bring the “something a bit different” to the franchise, as 007 producer Barbara Broccoli and her team have suggested.