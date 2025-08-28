Emergency services rushed to Aberporth overnight to locate and rescue a man from a cliff in Aberporth.
Coastguard teams from Fishguard, Cardigan, New Quay and Moylegrove, along with police, ambulance and RNLI crews, were called to the scene at 12.51am this morning (Thursday).
The coastguard said: "The casualty was located and a rope rescue was set up, Cardigan inshore lifeboat was able to put crew ashore and stabilise the casualty before a coastguard rescue helicopter arrived on scene and lowered a paramedic to the casualty before then winching him on board and landing nearby to liaise with the crew of the air ambulance after an assessment by doctors the casualty was able to be transported to hospital by ambulance.
"Coastguards were stood down and able to pack up returning to station at 5am."
