The coastguard said: "The casualty was located and a rope rescue was set up, Cardigan inshore lifeboat was able to put crew ashore and stabilise the casualty before a coastguard rescue helicopter arrived on scene and lowered a paramedic to the casualty before then winching him on board and landing nearby to liaise with the crew of the air ambulance after an assessment by doctors the casualty was able to be transported to hospital by ambulance.