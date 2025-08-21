Sinfonia Cymru, Wales’ most exciting under 30’s orchestra, is bringing Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent winner, N’famady Kouyaté to Gwynedd next month.
They will gather together at the Memorial Hall in Criccieth to perform a unique and dynamic concert this September.
Blending N’famady’s West African roots and Sinfonia Cymru’s incredible young talents, audiences from Criccieth and the surrounding areas will experience a beautiful fusion of classical, folk and West African rhythms, including N’famady’s own music. They will also experience his powerful vocals, and get to see why he is known as the best balafon player on the planet!
Being raised in a well known Griot family that are famous for their incredible storytelling and musical talents, N’famady is in demand across the globe. Having moved from Guinea to Wales – he is based in Cardiff - N’famady collaborated with several Welsh artists on his first album, including Gruff Rhys and Lisa Jên Brown. This is the first time he has ever toured with orchestral instruments, something he has been dreaming of for quite some time.
If you have never experienced Sinfonia Cymru’s incredible young musicians before, this one is a great place to start. The orchestra is home to some of the best under 30’s players in the UK today. Having experienced this collaboration with N’famady at Porters in Cardiff and at Aberystwyth Art Centre, audiences said:
“Delicious music from incredible musicians, loved it!”
“So refreshing, this will stay with me for a very long time”
“It was amazing, sick! More please!”
N’famady Kouyaté with Sinfonia Cymru will take place at Criccieth Memorial Hall on Friday, 5 September at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available on the Sinfonia Cymru website. Visit https://sinfonia.cymru/programme/sinfonia-cymru-with-nfamady-kouyate/.
A trailer from the gig, which took place at Porters in Cardiff, can be seen on the ‘Cambrian News’ website.
