Being raised in a well known Griot family that are famous for their incredible storytelling and musical talents, N’famady is in demand across the globe. Having moved from Guinea to Wales – he is based in Cardiff - N’famady collaborated with several Welsh artists on his first album, including Gruff Rhys and Lisa Jên Brown. This is the first time he has ever toured with orchestral instruments, something he has been dreaming of for quite some time.