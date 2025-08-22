Gwynedd Council has moved to reassure people in the county of their intentions regarding a building in Bangor.
They said they wanted to reassure the public “regarding misinformation on social media”.
In response to comments online that the council wants to buy the Tŷ Glyn building in Bangor to house immigrants, the council said: “Cyngor Gwynedd is in negotiations to buy the Tŷ Glyn building in Bangor for the purpose of meeting the housing needs of Gwynedd residents. The council has no intention of housing asylum seekers or refugees in this building.
“We appreciate the questions residents have raised and remain committed to ensuring open and transparent communication. However, it is important not to speculate or spread misinformation in the community.”
