The Last Word, published in January 2024, is the fourth book to feature her detective DI Harbinder Kaur. In addition to sessions on psychological thrillers, police procedurals, historical fiction and much more, the festival programme includes panels on true crime and writing crime for teenagers. Leading crime podcasters Vaseem Khan and Abir Mukherjee, both award-winning crime writers and hosts of the Red Hot Chilli Writers podcast, will be discussing their craft. The Scene of the Crime (Why Wales?) When you consider that readers’ appetite for crime fiction just keeps on growing, it might seem something of a mystery that, until recently, Wales never had a dedicated crime festival of its own. Crime Cymru, the Welsh crime writing cooperative behind this festival, aimed to change that and to show crime readers across the UK, and farther afield, what Wales has to offer.