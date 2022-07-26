Crime solver’s novel change

Clare and her husband both worked for the police force but left it behind for a new life in Bala. With their three children, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old twins, they have thrown themselves in to the Welsh way of life. Clare, who has already visited bookshops the length and breadth of Wales introducing them to her new series and character, DC Ffion Morgan, will officially launch The Last Party at the Eisteddfod in Tregaron.