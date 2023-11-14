S4C’s popular Welsh children’s show Deian and Loli (Deian a Loli) will be screening a Christmas Special at the National Library of Wales in December.
Moi Williams and Lowri Llewelyn, the actors who play Deian and Loli, will be attending the event taking place on 16 December - offering fans a chance to get an autograph, chat, or take a picture with them.
The event is part of the National Library’s Wales Broadcast Archive Presents series, which aims to document and digitise all of Wales’ broadcasting history. Once the digitisation work is completed the archive will house over half a million programmes.
Entry to the broadcast archive exhibitions will be free, and will allow you to explore one hundred years of Welsh broadcasting shows.
The Broadcast Archive presents series has already seen Hinterland actor Richard Harrington return to Aberystwyth and reflect on his acting career as part of an interview hosted by Ffion Dafis.
Dafydd Tudur, Director of the Wales Broadcast Archive said of the screenings: “The entire 'Wales Broadcast Archive Presents…' series of events is all about getting more and more people to engage with the Wales Broadcast Archive. Welcoming young families to the screenings of Deian a Loli is very important to us as we strive to welcome new audiences to come and learn about the Archive and how to access it.”
Deian and Loli follows the ups and downs of the mischievous twins Deian and Loli, who both have magical powers. Since it first aired on S4C in December 2016, the programme produced by Cwmni Da has won three BAFTA Cymru Awards as well as Celtic Media and Broadcast Awards.
Free tickets for the event release today, you can get your hands on a ticket by visiting the library’s website.
If you’re unable to make it to the event, Deian and Loli’s Christmas Special will air on S4C on Christmas Eve (with subtitles), and special screenings will be held in 7 other locations across Wales.