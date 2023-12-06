Slate Quarrying in Wales: A Gazetteer is a revised guide of Alun John Richards’ Gazetteer of Slate Quarrying in Wales of 2007, itself a revision of his first one published in 1991.
The new edition is by Des Marshall whose publications we have featured a number of times.
Publishers Gwasg Carreg Gwalch say: “Whilst this book is up to date, landscaping, infill, bulk extraction from spoil heaps, the natural decay of a site constantly alter sites as does ongoing work at some quarries and mines.
“Anyone interested in the slate regions of Wales will find this guide an extremely useful reference tool for undertaking fieldwork.”