Cletwr would like to thank everyone who went to the premiere of their digital animation piece on Sunday, 21 January.
“The power cut added to the sense of coming together and enjoying community warmth!” a Cletwr spokesperson said.
“For those who didn’t catch the showing, we invite you to join us on Monday, 5 February at 11.15am either in person or from the comfort of your own home or office with a paned to enjoy our seven-minute film, viewable on YouTube.
“Follow the link – youtu.be/Tr5NJPTq-Hw – a few minutes before to join us and don’t forget to leave a comment!”