Cletwr at Tre’r Ddôl is showing a new and exciting exhibition on the high wall of the café, introducing dramatic digitally created images.
City and Countryside is an exhibition by digital artist Cacen Ffenest. Cacen Ffenest translates into English as Window Cake and the artist explains that “his work is like a view through an artistic window at everything sweet and captivating”.
Cacen Ffenest is a digital image maker based in Aberystwyth. He works with low-resolution imagery and digital paint. By working in low resolution, he achieves soft edges, low quality, blurry and pixelated pieces of work that are not necessarily visibly resolved.
The images are usually imprecise and therefore intriguingly suggestive, some of which conjure up an atmosphere rather than a place or an object. In this he is heavily influenced by the expressionist tradition in which abstract colour, light and form are manipulated to stimulate our senses and emotions.
As the title suggests, the five pieces of work are inspired by both urban and natural environments.
City is a stunning canvas that depicts urban life. Greys and blues show the coldness of a metropolis, while strong, close lines depict the congestion of a city and claustrophobic feel of a busy street.
The other urban inspired images are Carousel and Metro, which feature strong colours that reflect man-made industrial objects that are worn and in a process of decaying.
The artist gives us a different view of the world in two other pictures. Waterfall is a painting that was inspired by the falls at Dyfi Furnace. It shows movement of the water and pattern formation and the reflection of the hanging trees above the waterfall.
Morning Dew suggests a skeleton view of nature that might almost be a macro point of view of another alien world. The viewer is invited to visualise their own experience, which might be a view of grass, leaves, or any other elements.
City and Countryside by Cacen Ffenest is at Cletwr until 6 May.