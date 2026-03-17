Come and explore the wildlife at RSPB Ynys-hir with Wild Wednesdays.
Various activities for families have been organised, including looking for bugs and senses safaris so find your wild side!
Suitable for children aged 4-11 years and their adults, please wear suitable clothing and footwear for outdoor adventures for the events, which will take place on 1 and April, from 2pm-3.30pm.
The cost for child RSPB members is £5.50, child non-members, £7 and adults, £4.
Spring is on its way and that means birds are starting to arrive from southern warmer climates.
Discover the early arrivals at Ynys-hir on 19 April, from 10.30am-12pm
The cost for RSPB member adults is £9, non-members, £11, children, £7.
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