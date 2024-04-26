Sonic Sounds returns to Clwb Mwldan on 3 May (8pm-1am) for another chapter of international, eclectic, genre-spanning dance music.
With spring in their step, vinyl enthusiasts, Derw & Andy will bring their latest discoveries and stand alone classics to the dance floor.
DJ SPOOKS will share his tantalizing selections of global rhythms & bubbling basslines.
On Monday 6 May (7.30pm) Mwldan will host a very special performance from Catrin Finch and Aoife Ní Bhriain.
Dublin native Aoife Ní Bhriain is one of Ireland's foremost traditional fiddle players and a classical violinist of international stature who commands both the classical world and her Irish traditional heritage. From across the Irish Sea in Ceredigion, harpist Catrin Finch has also built an impressive classical career and ventured into uncharted musical territory, most notably through her award-winning international collaborations.
Double You, their debut album as a duo, features an exquisite collection of new compositions that draw inspiration from across the genres, taking listeners on a captivating journey on the wings of the bees across the Irish Sea and inspired by the cultures of their home countries.
Irish folk legends The Fureys return to Mwldan on Tuesday 7May (7.30pm).
They are one of Ireland’s all-time most acclaimed and influential folk and traditional bands.
Furey’s classics like I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, Red Rose Café, Leaving Nancy, The Old Man, From Clare to Here and The Green Fields of France have become the soundtrack to the lives of fans all over the world.
Eddie and George Furey are proud of their UK chart success with songs such as I Will Love You and When You Were Sweet Sixteen, which in turn helped bring Irish folk and traditional music to a completely new audience. The band made their Top of the Pops debut in 1981. Eddie Furey recalls how "many musicians have told us we influenced them after hearing a record from their parents or grandparents' collection".
Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics has credited Eddie with teaching him his first chords on the guitar.