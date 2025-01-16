Originally from Aberangell, Nick has been Head of Strings at Chetham's in Manchester since 1997, and tutors Cello at the Royal Northern College. It is fitting he should return to give a recital in the club's 40th season at 7.30pm on Friday, 7 February, at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, during which he will perform with pianist Gemma Webster, also a tutor at the RNCM. Their programme includes one of the great pieces in the repertoire, equally challenging for cellist & pianist, Rachmaninov's Sonata in G minor Op. 19.