Her son Martin Gwilym-Jones, Sub-Leader of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and a Professor of violin at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, has come together with fellow members of BBC NOW to form a string quartet, the MacFeaverJones Quartet, especially for this concert, and they will be performing Schubert's beautiful 'Rosemunde' Quartet in A minor and a fine Mendelssohn quartet in the same key.