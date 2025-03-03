The next Dolgellau Music Club concert at 7.30pm in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor on Friday, 7 March, is a special event dedicated to the memory of Hilary Jones, five years almost to the day from her service of farewell in Aberystwyth. Hilary was a crucial supporter of the club, and for many years gave accommodation and a warm welcome to visiting musicians.
Her son Martin Gwilym-Jones, Sub-Leader of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and a Professor of violin at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, has come together with fellow members of BBC NOW to form a string quartet, the MacFeaverJones Quartet, especially for this concert, and they will be performing Schubert's beautiful 'Rosemunde' Quartet in A minor and a fine Mendelssohn quartet in the same key.
They will also be accompanying baritone Thomas Coltman in a Mozart Concert Aria, and Samuel Barber's 'Dover Beach'.
Described as a 'magnificent presence and voice,' Thomas has sung as soloist at venues including Westminster Abbey and Central Hall as well as regularly appearing in recital and concert, making his US debut in 2024 at the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival.
This promises to be a richly rewarding evening, both musically and for its associations.
Instead of a raffle there will be a retiring collection in aid of the Addison's Disease Self-Help Group, to which box office takings will also be donated. Information about the charity can be found at https://www.addisonsdisease.org.uk.