Philip took along musicians and composers as well as soldiers, and Sirinu members introduced their sets with short extracts from an eyewitness chronicle of the trip (by a courtier more interested in food and wine than the music!). The first half comprised mostly French or Flemish repertoire including the famous Mille regrets by Josquin des Prez, a favourite with Emperor Charles who had it sung for him every night before sleep. Lutenist Matthew Spring added (on the vihuela, Spanish lute) Luis de Narváez' delicate transcription of the piece, intimate and reflective.