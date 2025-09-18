It's been a busy time for the choir (formed in Blaenau Ffestiniog back in 1964 by its talented conductor Meirion Jones), with a notable highlight recently being a very successful concert in July at Plas Glyn y Weddw, where over £4,000 was raised to support a young lady called Anna Lowri Roberts, who suffers from Battens' Disease, a rare and cruel condition. It was uplifting to see pictures in the media of choir conductor John Eifion Jones (who will be celebrating 25 years in the role next year) presenting Anna with a cheque.