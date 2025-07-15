It's not often you hear Mozart and Schubert, jazz, cerdd dant and Fleetwood Mac all in the same programme, but so it was at the Celebrating Talent concert at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor on 4 July.
Dolgellau Music Club’s Youth Fund grants enable promising young musicians to progress.
Pianist Gruffudd ab Owain, 20, who won the Eleri Evans Memorial Award for Accompaniment at last summer's National Eisteddfod, used his grant towards the cost of a masterclass residency with Richard Ormerod. Its benefits were apparent.
He opened the programme with a mature performance of Mozart's delicate Rondo in A minor K511, bookending the second half with more impressive contributions – Novák's romantic Song of a Moonlight Night, and Fazil Say's dazzling Paganini Jazz.
Huw Ifan of Cefnddwysarn, accompanied by teacher Nia Morgan, gave great pleasure with his rich baritone – small wonder he's doing so well in eisteddfodau. His cerdd dant interpretation of Dafydd Rowlands' poem Dangosaf iti lendid was a highlight. He thanked Nia Rowlands for her part in its preparation.
Liam Arfon Jones, Pwllheli, accompanied by Tudur Jones, gave committed and expressive performances of Stars from Les Misérables and Cân y Masgiau from Dyn nath ddwyn y 'dolig; so too did the event's youngest contributor, Cadi Sutton, with Rhys Jones' Y Gwanwyn.
Club chair Ben Ridler, accompanied by Tudur, added Mansel Thomas' moving Y Bardd and the catchy operatic aria Vainement ma bien aimée, by Édouard Lalo.
Classical guitarist Jessica Jones delighted with a medley of short pieces including Tarrega's evergreen Lágrima.
Pianist Osian Lewis-Smith and cellist Andrew Richardson gave contrast with their 'impros'.
Tudur Jones showed his proficiency as soloist as well as accompanist, in Schubert's Impromptu in A flat D.936.
The show-stealer was perhaps 13-year-old drummer Macs Evans, who 'smashed it' against backing tracks from Fleetwood Mac and The Darkness, to massive and well-earned applause.
