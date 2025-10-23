Their programme for Dolgellau will include songs by Beethoven, Strauss, Rachmaninov, and some of Benjamin Britten's well-loved folksong arrangements. Madeleine will contribute short piano solos by Rachmaninov and Debussy. Hit numbers such as O Mio Babbino Caro and Song of a Nightclub Proprietress will round off what promises to be a varied and highly enjoyable programme.