For their next concert at 7.30pm on Friday, 31 October in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Dolgellau Music Club will welcome three talented postgraduate students from the Royal Northern College in Manchester – soprano Ellie Forrester, tenor Oscar Bowen-Hill, and pianist Madeleine Brown.
All three are well underway with promising careers.
Ellie hails from Scotland, and grew up on stage, performing at Robert Burns suppers and concerts from the age of eight. Oscar performs regularly with Oxford Bach Soloists, and was at the Glyndebourne Academy in 2024.
Madeleine has already gained great experience working with orchestras, and was awarded First Prize in the Cambridge University Concerto Competition.
Their programme for Dolgellau will include songs by Beethoven, Strauss, Rachmaninov, and some of Benjamin Britten's well-loved folksong arrangements. Madeleine will contribute short piano solos by Rachmaninov and Debussy. Hit numbers such as O Mio Babbino Caro and Song of a Nightclub Proprietress will round off what promises to be a varied and highly enjoyable programme.
