The upcoming closure of Dolgellau’s Cerrig Camu residential care home has revealed Ann Beeson’s heartbreaking story.
The Aberdyfi mum fears 26-year-old son Mackenzie, who has lived there for five years, will have to leave Gwynedd.
He has cerebral palsy, associated learning difficulties, complex needs and is non-verbal. Cerrig Camu has looked after him well, but the home will close before Christmas leaving Mackenzie and other vulnerable adults there - like Christina Dembinska’s son whose story we shared recently - just weeks to find new accommodation.
Mackenzie’s mum Ann said the closure “could mean he ends up in another county miles away”, adding: “Having him local is so important. He’s still a big part of Aberdyfi’s community as well as Dolgellau. If he has to leave the county he won’t be able to visit. Aat the moment if there are events in Aberdyfi I go and get him.
“Our visits and time together could be a lot less now because of the distance to visit him and bring him home.
“Friendship with support staff and other residents will be lost too. It breaks my heart. I haven’t been able to tell him. That will have to be done in a particular way but I just haven’t been able to. I’m all over the place. I feel sad and angry because they seem to have made a decision overnight.”
Ann is trying to find somewhere else for Mackenzie to live “but in Gwynedd and in north Wales there aren’t a lot of places and those that are here aren’t necessarily suitable for my son and I want him to thrive, not just live,” she said.
“We have to speak up as parents for our children who haven’t got a voice in this.
“People underestimate the bonds we all make as parents and residents with the staff, and we feel for them too as they will also lose their jobs.
“I’m doing my own search to find a new home for Mackenzie. I really want him to stay close by and I really hope the owners change their mind. Otherwise I think he will have to moves miles away.
“To do this right before Christmas when we should be gathering together to celebrate. I just don’t know what is going to happen.”
Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “We are deeply concerned by the news that Cerrig Camu residential care home in Dolgellau is to close.
“This is a very worrying time for residents and their families, and we understand that Gwynedd Council is working closely with the current provider, Achieve Together, to identify suitable alternative accommodation for the residents currently living there.
“We sincerely hope appropriate arrangements can be found swiftly, ensuring continuity of care and minimise disruption all those affected.
“Many of the residents live with complex or additional needs, and any transition must be handled with the utmost sensitivity and care to protect their wellbeing.”
A Cerrig Camu spokesperson said they “have struggled to sustain a permanent staffing team and long-term management, and this has affected the consistency of care” they can provide.
