Dolgellau Music Club welcomed a return visit from founder Nicholas Jones on 7 February.
The cellist, tutor and assistant principal at Chetham's was joined at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor by fellow tutor, pianist Gemma Webster.
They played Beethoven's 1796 Sonata in G minor Op.5 No.2 ('classical'), Schumann's 1849 Fantasy Pieces Op.73 ('romantic'), and Rachmaninov's 1901 Sonata in G minor Op. 19 ('late romantic').
In performances of this calibre one really could enjoy the music to the full, with both instrumentalists in assured technical control throughout even where a high degree of virtuosity was required (not least in the Rachmaninov), yet also able to give the many tender and lyrical moments space to breathe.
Beethoven's two Op.5 sonatas were the first to give cello and piano equal weight. In this role Nick's sweetness of tone and precise intonation were in evidence, and filigree piano work showed why Gemma has been praised for her playing of Mozart. The duo fully deserved their warm applause, just as Beethoven undoubtedly merited his reward of a gold snuff box filled with louis d'ors.
1849 was an incredibly productive year for Schumann seeing him compose 40 notable pieces, many of them social (for choirs and orchestras), but some like these more personal and exploring an inner world. The last piece 'drives into a frenzy of passion and fiery energy, bordering on the irrational', to quote one description, and the players here were fully equal to the challenge.
A greater one still lay ahead in the Rachmaninov sonata, one of the 'Everests' of the repertoire. Nick and Gemma were equal to the climb, and left listeners in a state of exhilaration.
Calm was restored with an eloquent rendering by way of encore of Saint-Säens' 'The Swan', the perfect ending to a deeply satisfying, indeed therapeutic, evening's music-making.