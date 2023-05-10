Visit Charlotte Brisland’s exhibition, Swamp, at Canfas in Cardigan.
On display until Saturday, 27 May, the gallery says Charlotte’s paintings – one of which is pictured here – “seek to address our psychological disconnect through displacement and dysfunction in the nuclear family and broader social landscape”.
Charlotte said: “Escaping into dreamscapes, own worlds and wide horizons, each painting is a kind of portrait as identifiers of self. I am never certain if I am the house or the one looking at the house, or if I am the forests and mountains which contain it. The escape for me is always in the making of them, the process of creating fictitious worlds and then manifesting them in colour.”
Also at Canfas until 27 May is Harriett Chapman’s exhibition, Altered Interiors.
“My paintings offer the viewer a window into my life,” said Harriet. “My surroundings growing up were an eclectic mix of engaging visual treats for my senses.
““I am interested in the history of objects and the familiarity I feel when I look at them, they hold a connection to people, places and a specific time.
“Many of my belongings hold family associations, they all have their individual narrative linking to memory, meaning and emotion.”