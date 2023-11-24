From blazing rock-outs to aching love songs, Justin Adams and Mauro Durante will deliver a thrilling and spontaneous set at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Thursday, 30 November.
The performance, which features tracks from their stunning debut album Still Moving, will start at 7.30pm.
Winners of Songlines Magazine Best Fusion Artist Award 2022, these two master musicians find new common ground between the Magreb, Saharan desert and delta blues, Mediterranean melody, the taranta of Puglia in south Italy and rocking soul.
By turns powerful and intricate, all is linked to their fascination with trance rhythms.
Guitarist, vocalist, producer and composer Justin’s extraordinary career has seen him move from post-punk to old blues, Arabic and African music, and collaborations with Jah Wobble, Tinariwen and Robert Plant.
Vocalist, violinist and percussionist Mauro is best known as the leader of the stunning band Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino and for his work with Ludovico Einaudi.
Mauro is a specialist in taranta and pizzica (the thrilling folk music of southern Italy).
He toured the world for many years with Einaudi, playing violin and frame drums.
He is one of the leading players in the pizzica style of Southern Italy and has led Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino since 2007, taking over from his father who founded the band in 1975.
CGS have played great festivals all over the world. In 2019 CSG were featured in their own concert at the BBC Proms – where Justin guested with them – and won Best Group in the Songlines Music Awards 2018.