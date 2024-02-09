On Thursday, 22 February the Samek/Bell Duo will perform the world premiere of Five Bagatelles by Rob Keeley in the third concert of Lampeter Music Club’s 2023/24 calendar.
Victoria Samek and Michael Bell will also play works from Schumann, Brahms, Horovitz, Berg and Martinu at the Neuadd Bro Ffarmers Village Hall concert at 7.30pm.
Victoria is a critically acclaimed international artist, a highly respected teacher and a thoughtful and caring mentor.
Born of Czech and Hungarian parents, she was a pupil at The Purcell School and studied clarinet with Roger Fallows before winning a Foundation Scholarship to the Royal College of Music studying clarinet with Colin Bradbury and bass clarinet and saxophone with Steve Trier.
She later studied clarinet with Antony Pay. Prize winner of the prestigious Frederick Thurston Memorial Prize, she graduated with honours.
Michael is described by Gramophone as having a “thoughtful brand of virtuosity”. Having studied at the Royal Northern College of Music with Derryck Wyndham and Sulamita Aronovsky, he was awarded The Chopin Fellowship from the Polish Government, enabling him to continue study at The State Academy of Music in Warsaw. Subsequent national and international prizes led to numerous live concert performances and broadcasts on radio and TV throughout Europe, Australia and Africa.
Samek and Bell have been performing and recording together for over 15 years.