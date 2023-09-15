Jaw-dropping images show Dyfi daredevil mountain biker, Gee Atherton taking on his latest challenge, riding the tough terrain in the Dolomites in northeastern Italy.
The double World Champion, who runs Dyfi Bike Park and Atherton Bikes in Machynlleth with his siblings, is seen perilously close to steep drops in this behind-the-scenes look at the new installment of his Ridgeline Series video.
Filming took place this August, where access to Dolomites riding spots involved four-hour hikes, roped climbs, ladders and abseils.
The team was burdened with camera equipment, drones, food supplies and Gee's bike, broken down to frame, bars and wheels to share the load.
A spokesperson says: "It was physically and mentally the most demanding week of the series so far, where a sense of adventure and genuine concern for their survival drove the team onwards in search of some of the most incredible scenes they have ever filmed."
Gee Atherton adds: "Since the first hour of the first build for the original Ridgeline film, it's been the dream to take this concept to the most amazing places around the world.
"The potential to find awesome, remote mountain ranges where we can test ourselves to the limit, to really explore what's possible on a bike and how to film the most stunning footage, it's been like a running commentary throughout the entire project."