Dyfi Groms is a documentary following the diverse mountain biking community in the Valley through the eyes of its young riders.
The film will be premiering on Saturday 6 November at the Tabernacl at the Machynlleth Museum of Modern Art.
This will be the first time the film has been shown in the area, which explores connection, friendship, community and mental health through a 38-minute documentary.
The bilingual Welsh/English film explores the roots of mountain biking in the now world-famous location, illustrating how it came to be a world-class riding destination, winning the Best UK Riding Destination from Singletrack World Awards in 2023.
Brought about by Trailrippers Project CIC, which aims to introduce mountain biking to a more diverse public, they say about the film: “Through heartwarming and inspirational storytelling, it also shines a light on the specific challenges of girls in rural areas, as well as young racers aiming for a spot at World Cup-level racing.
“The film's direction was shaped by the news of one of the young riders taking his own life in 2025 and is dedicated to his memory.”
A raffle will be hosted at the event to raise funds for the Dyfi Groms Fund, helping support local riders with the costs of coaching and equipment.
Exclusive Dyfi Groms merchandise will also be available at the event.
On Sunday 7 December from 11-4pm they will also be hosting a kit Bring and Buy Sale at Machynlleth’s Y Plas, helping to reduce waste and reuse through second-hand kit sales, offering nearly new shoes, biking clothing, bikes and parts, plus more.
Buy tickets to the film showing from £7.21 here - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noson-ffilm-dyfi-groms-film-night-tickets-1975602836265?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1
To host your own table at the Bring and Buy Sale, email [email protected] by Thursday, 4 December to book your table.
If you can’t attend but would like to support the project, donate to the Dyfi Groms Fund via their CrowdFunder page here - https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/dyfi-groms-film-project
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.