SELF-CONFESSED eccentric author, Mike Leaver, will be signing books in his hometown this weekend.
Mike will sign copies of his latest book, Newspaper Curtains, at Browsers Bookshop in Porthmadog on Saturday, 13 May, from 1-4pm.
It is one of many events planned for the author, who lives in a converted lorry where he writes books on a battery-powered laptop.
“My publicist Ian tells me we have a really busy two-three months ahead promoting my latest novel, Newspaper Curtains,” said Mike.
“We have at least two meet the author booksigning events, a newspaper and radio interviews, lots of posters to deliver around local shops, and hopefully our first ever short promo videos to film.”
He added: “Our signing events are at Browsers Bookshop in Porthmadog and in Worcester. We’re taking posters to Pwllheli, Criccieth, Porthmadog, Penrhyndeudraeth, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Harlech; and, perhaps, filming the unboxing of Newspaper Curtains and about my lorry lifestyle.
“In the meantime, I’ll continue drafting the manuscript for the second part of my successful Yeti autobiography. This focuses on my eccentric outdoor expedition escapades!”
Newspaper Curtains explores relationships, coercion, homelessness, unrequited love and wider social mores. The second half of the book is set around Menai Straits and parts of Llyn coast. It’s due to be published on 28 May.
Mike lives off-grid in a converted, static truck on a business park in Snowdonia. Like Alan Bennett’s lady in the van, Mike has become a well-known eccentric around his adopted home of Gwynedd.
He is the author of three saga novels, Nork from Nowhere, The Ice Cream Terrorist, and Newspaper Curtains, and his Yeti Seeks Mate autobiography.
As well as writing Yeti and his first three modern fictions, he has just finished penning the second part of his intriguing life story.