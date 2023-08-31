One of the successes at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Mistake explores the events surrounding the catastrophic ‘mistake’ that launched our nuclear age.
This play by Michael Mears comes to Aberystwyth following a sold-out run at London’s trailblazing Arcola Theatre.
It’s 1942. On a squash court in Chicago a dazzling scientific experiment takes place, which three years later will destroy a city and change the world – forever.
Two actors, one British, one Japanese, enact the compelling stories of a brilliant Hungarian scientist, a daring American pilot and a devoted Japanese daughter, in a fast-moving, thought-provoking drama about the dangers that arise when humans dare to unlock the awesome power of nature.
Written by Michael Mears and performed by him and Riko Nakazono. Directed by Rosamunde Hutt, the play won a Spirit of the Fringe Award Edinburgh 2022 and was shortlisted for the Sit-Up Award Edinburgh 2022.
See The Mistake at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 14 September, at 7.45pm.