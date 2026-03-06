Visitors to Cardigan’s Mwldan can see two special films there this month.
Exhibition On Screen: Turner + Constable (PG) screens first on 11 March (7pm), 15 March (2pm), 24 March (7pm) and 19 April (2pm).
Two of Britain’s greatest painters, J.M.W. Turner and John Constable were also the greatest of rivals. Born within a year of each other, both used landscape painting to reflect the changing world around them. Now, Exhibition On Screen present this unmissable new documentary.
Turner’s blazing sunsets and sublime scenes from his travels and Constable’s idealised depictions of beloved places from home whipped the public of the time into a frenzy of enthusiasm. Critics compared their different styles to a clash of ‘fire and water’. The film explores Turner and Constable's intertwined lives and legacies alongside the ground-breaking Tate exhibition.
The incredible story of Britain’s greatest landscape artists and their fierce rivalry, was made in collaboration with Tate Britain to celebrate their births.
Tickets are £13 (£12) and available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday-Sunday, on 01239 621 200.
Theatr Mwldan Film Society’s next screening will be the multi-Oscar nominated film The Secret Agent (15) on Sunday, 22 March (6.30pm).
With multiple awards already under his belt, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s fantastic film deserves every bit of praise it receives.
Set in Brazil, 1977 during the height of the military dictatorship, we meet Marcelo, a technology expert in his early 40s, and a man on the run.
Driven by the desperate hope of reuniting with his son, he journeys to Recife. However, the vibrant city quickly reveals itself to be a dangerous illusion, offering no true refuge.
This film earned director Mendonça Filho the Best Director Award at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where lead actor Wagner Moura also claimed Best Actor.
