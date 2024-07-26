An event organised by Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion takes place at Aberystwyth Bandstand on 31 July.
'Cered ar y Prom' starts at midday. There will be stalls and activities throughout the afternoon including a treasure hunt along the prom, a Lego workshop, a Welsh board games corner and physical challenges from the Mentrau Iaith Sport and Leisure team.
At 1pm there’s a Welsh story and song session for children, and at 2pm a session for learners with Doctor Cymraeg.
At 3pm musical entertainment starts with performances by Pontrhydfendigaid’s Rhiannon O'Connor, Aberystwyth’s Bwca and 2023 National Eisteddfod Battle of the Folk Band winners 'Lo-Fi Jones' from Machynlleth. Closing are local ukulele orchestra Iwcadwli.
Organiser Steff Rees from Cered said: “This is a free afternoon full of fun and excitement for all ages in the middle of the school holidays, which will offer entertainment to local children and adults while also opening the door to the language and culture of Wales for those who will visit Ceredigion.”