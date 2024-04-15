To mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings, Tywyn Library will host a joint presentation on 20 April (10am).
Author Quentin Deakin and town councillor and Tywyn Events organiser Mark Kendal will deliver an illustrated talk on the evacuation of Dunkirk (assisted by boats from Aberdyfi) through to the landings on Normandy beaches in June 1944.
Tywyn was Amphibious Base '1', providing driver training and trialling of several amazing amphibious vehicles with exotic names like Water Buffalo and Alligator, moving men and equipment from sea to shore and across rivers. D-Day and other liberation landings elsewhere couldn't have happened without them.
Several marine and commando bases were also located in and around Tywyn, from Aberdyfi to Barmouth, in an area perfectly suited for rough river and mountain training.
Signed copies of Quentin’s book, Wales in World War 2, will be available at the event on Saturday, 20 April.
Everyone is welcome and entry to the event is free.