Tickets are on sale now for October’s Other Voices festival in Cardigan.
Ireland’s internationally acclaimed music festival and live music television programme, Other Voices, will return to Ceredigion this autumn.
From 26 to 28 October the festival will present another stunning line-up of live music and compelling dialogue that celebrates Ireland and Wales’s long-standing cultural and musical ties both live and online.
This year’s audiences can look forward to another three days and nights of fantastic music from breaking and established musicians from Wales, Ireland and beyond.
A Music Trail will take place in multiple venues around Cardigan, with over 80 events taking place across three days in intimate and atmospheric spaces around the town, hosted by Huw Stephens and presented in partnership with Theatr Mwldan and Tri–ngl.
This year will see the return of Clebran - a series of carefully curated talks with artists, journalists, creatives and politicians sparking thought-provoking and lively conversations about how we perceive our world, language, culture and future.
These events will take place in the daytime across the three-day festival.
Early-bird wristbands are available until the end of September.
The headline sessions at St Mary’s Church will be simultaneously screened to Mwldan and live-streamed worldwide on the night online via Other Voices’ YouTube and other socials. Exclusive content from the weekend will be captured for later TV broadcast on S4C and RTÉ.
Now in its 22nd year, Other Voices is a glorious celebration of music in all its diversity. From its beginnings as an intimate musical gathering in a tiny church in Dingle, Ireland’s iconic festival has hosted a series of global events worldwide, with a further 35 million people experiencing the festival online.
Cardigan is now an established part of the Other Voices family and network, which includes places such as Berlin, London, New York, Austin, Belfast, Derry, Mayo, Ballina, and Cork.
Philip King, founder of Other Voices, said: “To return to Cardigan this October is a real delight and will build on the wonderful experience that we all had last year.
“The music and the chatter will be stimulating, uplifting and inspirational.
“As First Minister Mark Drakeford remarked at last year’s festival, ‘culture and art lie at the soul of the Welsh-Irish relationship’.
“Other Voices and Clebran Aberteifi are a central part of the ambition to deepen and strengthen all aspects of our relationship with our nearest neighbour as laid out in the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021-25.”
Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, added: “Following its huge success in 2022, we’re thrilled that Other Voices will be returning to Cardigan from 26 to 28 October 2023.
“We can’t wait to celebrate once again the special links between Wales and Ireland, and Cardigan and Dingle, two culturally vibrant towns on the western edges of their respective countries.
“It’s a great honour for Cardigan to be chosen as the Other Voices location in Wales. It reinforces the sense of Cardigan’s resurgence as a place where art, culture, creativity and environment form the very foundations of our community. And we’re looking forward to welcoming our friends from Ireland, and to three days of truly magnificent music.”