In ‘Inspire Respond at Storiel, artworks by 18 different artists from the Bangor University art collection are on display.
They represent some of the diverse genre’s of paintings to be found within the collection. From figurative landscapes and portraits to still life and abstract expression, see which of these artworks inspire you.
Young artists have also been invited to be inspired and to respond to this selection of paintings. Their artworks will be exhibited here with these original paintings during the latter half of the exhibition.
Bangor University is the custodian of a number of important museum collections formed since the university was established in 1884. The collections are diverse in nature and include fine art. According to an article published by the Times Higher Education in 2005, Bangor University art collection is in the top ten of the best University art collections in the UK, alongside the Barber Institute, Birmingham and the Whitworth Collection, Manchester.
The art collection consists of approximately 650 works dating from the 17th to the 21st centuries. Welsh artists are well represented, including Brenda Chamberlain, David Jones, Edward Povey, Peter Prendergast, Gwilym Pritchard, Ceri Richards, Will Roberts, Evan Walters, Catrin Webster, Claudia Williams and Kyffin Williams.
It also includes valuable paintings by British and European artists. Highlights include the William Evans bequest that includes paintings by British artists Paul Nash and Edward Wadsworth and a series of landscape paintings of north Wales by Frederick William Hayes. The collection is a combination of gifts, bequests and purchases.
The collection creates an important artistic and cultural asset for the university and for the whole of north Wales. Some of the art works are hung in various public spaces within the university buildings where they are enjoyed by staff and students. Guided tours will be scheduled in the spring and autumn.
The exhibition runs until 25 March.