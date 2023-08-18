Cardigan's Mwldan invites you to a special broadcast event this weekend, André Rieu’s Love Is All Around concert, from his beautiful hometown of Maastricht.
The Vrijthof Square concert will be a musical feast with heart-warming pieces lovingly chosen by André, covering classics, popular singalongs, and delightful waltzes that make you want to dance.
Along with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, the King of the Waltz teams up with the charming Gospel Choir and special surprise guests, bringing you and your loved ones a refreshing, romantic, fun party at your local cinema - you will feel that love is all around!
The concert will be screened at 7pm on Saturday, 26 August and 2pm on Sunday, 27 August.