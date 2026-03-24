‘Boundaries’ is the latest exhibition of artwork by The Picturemakers, on show at ‘MOMA Machynlleth until 11 April.
Including a range of media and interpretations of the theme ‘boundaries,’ the exhibition includes something for everyone – from Rosemary Fahimi’s sculpted papier mache she-wolf and cub to Greteli Morton’s fossil inspired paintings.
Of particular interest is a group piece consisting of a series of banners inspired by a poem, ‘The Border’, by Alberto Rios, which soar up to the ceiling of the sculpture space, and a frieze of continuous panels in the Tannery. These are based on the map of the Offa’s Dyke path and were created by 11 members of the group working in close collaboration, exploring the ancient boundary between England and Wales and full of playful and intriguing details. Can you spot the knights in armour, the archer with his arrow ready to attack and the rider falling head over heels off his horse?
Also included are Philip Huckin’s detailed renditions of Welsh landscapes, Patrick Owen’s skilful response to conflicts around the world, Catherine Smedley’s rainbow hued aerial landscapes, Mike Laxton’s abstract constructions, Jo Munro-Hunt’s rich, rolling field-scapes, Shelley Upton’s playful mixed media pieces and Kim James-Williams’ monochrome ink drawings of her allotment.
Always full of playful creativity are Moira Vincentelli with her political collages, and fellow collage maker Ann Williams. Jane Burnham is showing her delightful portraits of family and friends.
Most recently joined members, Viktoria Kazymova with her powerful responses to being a refugee from the Ukraine, and experienced teacher and artist Elizabeth Hale, who contributes her delicate figurative work, complete the Picturemakers team.
The Picturemakers are a self-funded group of artists from mid Wales. Including artists over an area from Aberystwyth to Rhayader, they meet regularly. Their ethos is one of continuous improvement and mutual encouragement – and they love to share their work.
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