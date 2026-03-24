Of particular interest is a group piece consisting of a series of banners inspired by a poem, ‘The Border’, by Alberto Rios, which soar up to the ceiling of the sculpture space, and a frieze of continuous panels in the Tannery. These are based on the map of the Offa’s Dyke path and were created by 11 members of the group working in close collaboration, exploring the ancient boundary between England and Wales and full of playful and intriguing details. Can you spot the knights in armour, the archer with his arrow ready to attack and the rider falling head over heels off his horse?