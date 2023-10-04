Carwyn comes to Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli this Friday, 13 October (7.30pm).
The show explores the life of the rugby player who is described as a man ahead of his time. In his 53 years Carwyn James made an incredible, indelible impact on his homeland, and yet is somewhat forgotten.
A man who adored sport, culture and politics; a man who adored Wales; a man who beat the mighty All Blacks with three different teams.
Carwyn explores the life of a man whose career comprised teaching, broadcasting, coaching, and even espionage.
Carwyn features a terrific solo performance by Simon Nehan as the enigmatic Carwyn James.