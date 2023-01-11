But the poor townsfolk face a double whammy. There is a severe drought – thought to be a consequence of climate change – and the pilfering of anything that does manage to grow, thought to be the work of the local squire. But is this the whole story?
Someone is needed to get to the bottom of this. And when the squire’s daughter and a prize cow is lost, it looks like it will need to be a hero.
Step forward Jack who is an unassuming character. He seems to get the job by default, but can he relieve the lot of the beleaguered townsfolk?
Pop along to the Attic Theatre to find out. And along the way, join in with a few well-known songs, help Jack and his brother protect the prize turnip and be part of all the usual pantomime shenanigans you’d expect.
The show runs from Wednesday, 18 to Saturday, 21 January at the Attic Theatre in Newcastle Emlyn.
Tickets are £8 for an adult, £6 for those on benefits and £4 for accompanied children 15 and under. They are available from Fair and Fabulous in Newcastle Emlyn or via the website www.attictheatre.wales
Doors open at 7pm each evening and the show starts at 7.30pm. It should finish around 9.30pm.
As always, refreshments will be available.